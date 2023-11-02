Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.19) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

