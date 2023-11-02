Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $487.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.66 and a 1 year high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

