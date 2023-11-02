Saturna Capital CORP Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,640 shares of company stock worth $32,552,820. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $244.86 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 194.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

