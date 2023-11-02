Savant Capital LLC Buys 12,471 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1,431.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,230,000 after buying an additional 147,736 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $25,598,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $235.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.82.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

