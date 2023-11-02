Savant Capital LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 185,343 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 225,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,685,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $92.15.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.