Savant Capital LLC Sells 3,464 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $68.12 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

