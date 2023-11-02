Savant Capital LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

