Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLAF shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schindler from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Schindler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $203.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.33. Schindler has a 1 year low of $157.50 and a 1 year high of $244.30.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

