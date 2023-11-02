Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,729,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805,928 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $275,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.22 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.