Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,332,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,620. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

