Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Decreased by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 13.2% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.99. 983,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,484. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.