Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,320 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 214,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

