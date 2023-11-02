Seaboard Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,505.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,816.59. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $3,402.38 and a 1 year high of $4,090.63.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Seaboard by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

