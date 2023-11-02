Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $214.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.31. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $217.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $209,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 115,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,854,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

