Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

NYSE PINS opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -93.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $249,164.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $249,164.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $647,614.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,677 shares of company stock worth $6,854,371. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

