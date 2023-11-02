Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.9% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 846.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,695 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

