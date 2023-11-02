Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,386 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,256,000 after buying an additional 212,085 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 137.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,016,000 after buying an additional 182,148 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $99,822.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $99,822.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.47 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

