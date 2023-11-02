Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI traded down $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $102.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,709. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $84.47 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.38.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $306,560.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,976 shares of company stock valued at $703,804 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,113,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,116,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

