Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.18

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.18 and last traded at $105.01, with a volume of 8286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,364.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

