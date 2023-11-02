SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF) versus Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Head to Head Analysis

SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF – Get Free Report) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of SENSIO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Western Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Western Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SENSIO Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SENSIO Technologies and Western Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A Western Digital -21.34% -18.01% -8.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SENSIO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Digital 1 5 9 0 2.53

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SENSIO Technologies and Western Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Western Digital has a consensus target price of $48.07, indicating a potential upside of 15.17%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SENSIO Technologies and Western Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) N/A Western Digital $12.32 billion 1.10 -$1.71 billion ($7.66) -5.45

SENSIO Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Western Digital. Western Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SENSIO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SENSIO Technologies beats Western Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SENSIO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SENSIO Technologies Inc. develops and markets stereoscopic technologies for consumer electronics, digital broadcasting, digital cinema, and semiconductor markets. It offers SENSIO Hi-Fi 3D that renders fidelity to the originally-captured images for 3D content delivered over cable, satellite, or the Internet; SENSIO 3D Encoder family solutions for encoding stereoscopic 3D signals into frame-compatible formats; and SENSIO 3D Decoder family solutions for decoding frame-compatible 3D formats. The company also provides SENSIO Autodetect that provides automatic format detection without the need for end-user intervention; and SENSIO Noise Reducer that is designed to remove video noises, including discrete cosine transfer artifacts and various random noises, as well as offers content solutions comprising 3DGO!, a 3D video-on-demand service. It has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications. The company also provides enterprise HDDs; enterprise SSDs consisting of flash-based SSDs and software solutions for use in enterprise servers, online transactions, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; and data storage platforms. In addition, it offers external HDD storage products in mobile and desktop form; client portable SSDs; removable cards that are used in consumer devices comprising mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, and cameras and smart video systems; universal serial bus flash drives for use in the computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products used in-field backup of created content, as well as wireless streaming of high-definition movies, photos, music, and documents to tablets, smartphones, and PCs. The company sells its products under the Western Digital, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers, resellers, and retailers. Western Digital Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SENSIO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SENSIO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.