Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) & Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Financial Comparison

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare 7.94% 5.09% 4.40% Teleflex 12.71% 15.48% 9.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sensus Healthcare and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00 Teleflex 0 4 4 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 440.12%. Teleflex has a consensus price target of $279.38, indicating a potential upside of 48.99%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Teleflex.

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Teleflex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $44.53 million 0.80 $24.24 million $0.14 15.43 Teleflex $2.79 billion 3.43 $363.14 million $7.79 26.18

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teleflex beats Sensus Healthcare on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and TransDermal Infusion system. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body, as well as distributes laser devices. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline, Turnpike, and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

