ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,575 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $54,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock worth $9,353,613 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.10.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE NOW traded up $12.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $605.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $566.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.25 and a 1-year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

