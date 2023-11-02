Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 50.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

