Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Down 9.5%

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 268,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 277,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$162.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

