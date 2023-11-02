Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading 17.5% Higher

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$79.55 and last traded at C$79.49. 1,009,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,697,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. CSFB lifted their target price on Shopify from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Shopify from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shopify Price Performance

Insider Activity at Shopify

The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. The stock has a market cap of C$98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.51, for a total value of C$186,942.03. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

