Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Silgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silgan to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Silgan by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Silgan by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

