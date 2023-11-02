Simplex Trading LLC Grows Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $903,000. TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 25.6% during the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 202,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,357 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

