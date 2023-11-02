Simplex Trading LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.12% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

Shares of SPXL opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

