Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 1.8 %

FAS stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $92.29.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

