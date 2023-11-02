Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share.

SKY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,144. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $76.82.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,384,888 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

