SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMBK. StockNews.com downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut SmartFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Stock Down 0.2 %

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $353.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 68,229 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 60,415 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.