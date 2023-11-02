Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 976 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.