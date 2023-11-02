Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.5 %

IQV stock opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.