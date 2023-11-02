Smith Salley & Associates Buys 4,157 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

