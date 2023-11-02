Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.56 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

