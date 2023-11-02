Smith Salley & Associates Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $190.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

