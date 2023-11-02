Smith Salley & Associates Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 142,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 134,737 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,064,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $52.66.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

