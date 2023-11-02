Smith Salley & Associates Sells 976 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.56 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average is $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

