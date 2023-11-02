Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading Down 6.7%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 28,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 135,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sokoman Minerals Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

