SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $299.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

SEDG stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $72.37 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.5% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 5,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

