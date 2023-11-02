SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $187.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 6.6 %

SEDG stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,814. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

