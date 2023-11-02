Sopheon (LON:SPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $920.00

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 920 ($11.19) and last traded at GBX 920 ($11.19), with a volume of 31302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($5.96).

Sopheon Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £95.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9,500.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 569.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 588.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Sopheon

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. Its software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution that identify, evaluate, and execute against the right strategic priorities for its portfolio; Acclaim Ideas, an idea management solution; Acclaim Products, which allows product people to track product health, prioritize trade-offs, inform stakeholders, and make decisions; and Acclaim Projects, a project management solution.

