Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 16.7%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 441,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 210,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$36.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.03 million during the quarter. Southern Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.0396927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

