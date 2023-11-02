SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after acquiring an additional 290,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SouthState by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,487,000 after acquiring an additional 80,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

SouthState Trading Up 1.4 %

SSB opened at $67.69 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

