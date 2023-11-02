SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $243,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 475,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 253,360 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

