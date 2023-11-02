SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,346,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $265,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

