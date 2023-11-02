SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

XBI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.46. 2,369,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.