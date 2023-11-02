Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.12. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Sprott

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sprott by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sprott by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprott by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

