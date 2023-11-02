Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Position Reduced by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,137 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URNM. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,288. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.