Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $40.50 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $865.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $500.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,188 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $73,515.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 121,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $85,321.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,461.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $73,515.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 121,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock worth $390,599 over the last three months. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

